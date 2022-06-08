Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind, say Delhi Police

The announcement came on the day police arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, the aide of the main shooter involved in the singer's killing

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently in the Delhi Police's custody is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Dhaliwal said that the police have arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, a close associate of the main shooter in the killing of the popular singer and Congress leader.

The police said Mahakal has been arrested from Pune and added that five more suspects have been identified in connection with the murder case.

Earlier, the police arrested Sandeep Singh alias Kekda who disguised as a fan, clicked selfies with Sidhu Moose Wala and shared information with shooters minutes before the singer's murder on 29 May.

Singh is among eight people arrested by Punjab Police so far in connection with Moose Wala's murder.

Moose Wala's murder

Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May.

The incident happened just a day after the Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 VIPs including Moose Wala.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.