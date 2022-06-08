Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind, say Delhi Police
The announcement came on the day police arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, the aide of the main shooter involved in the singer's killing
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently in the Delhi Police's custody is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal said on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference, Dhaliwal said that the police have arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, a close associate of the main shooter in the killing of the popular singer and Congress leader.
The police said Mahakal has been arrested from Pune and added that five more suspects have been identified in connection with the murder case.
Earlier, the police arrested Sandeep Singh alias Kekda who disguised as a fan, clicked selfies with Sidhu Moose Wala and shared information with shooters minutes before the singer's murder on 29 May.
Singh is among eight people arrested by Punjab Police so far in connection with Moose Wala's murder.
Moose Wala's murder
Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May.
The incident happened just a day after the Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 VIPs including Moose Wala.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Punjab Police make first arrest in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: What we know of the investigations so far
Authorities arrested Manpreet Singh, a native of Faridkot, from Dehradun for allegedly providing the two cars to the assailants in the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Man who clicked selfie with singer among 8 arrested for conducting recce
Sandeep Singh alias Kekda disguised himself as a fan and shared information with shooters minutes before the singer's murder on 29 May
Sidhu Moose Wala murder puts spotlight on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his Canada-based aide Goldy Brar: Who are they?
Lawrence Bishnoi grabbed headlines in 2018 when one of the members of his gang attempted to murder Salman Khan for the blackbuck killing. Bishnoi's closest aide Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, based in Canada, has claimed responsibility for murdering Sidhu Moose Wala