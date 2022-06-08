Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Absconding shooter Saurabh Mahakal arrested from Pune

As per several media reports, on Tuesday, the Punjab Police said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer

Absconding shooter Siddesh Kamble, better known as Saurabh Mahakal, was apprehended by the crime branch of Pune Rural on Wednesday.

They have been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police.

Punjab government said on Wednesday it is pushing for Red Corner Notice against top gangsters Goldy Brar and Harwinder Rinda, noting that Punjab Police had sent a proposal to CBI for RCN against Brar ten days before the murder, ANI reported.

A Punjab government release said that gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility of Sidhu Moose Wala murder on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and the state police "has not been leaving any stone unturned" for the extradition of the gangster.

As per a report by India TV, police also said they have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime. Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot.

Others who have been held are Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

