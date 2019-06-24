Siddipet civic body in Telangana kills 40 stray dogs, dumps some bodies in landfill; four officials suspended

Siddipet: The civic body suspended four of its officials on Sunday after at least 40 stray dogs have been allegedly killed by the Municipal staff in Siddipet, Telangana.

Speaking to ANI, Joel Davis, Commissioner of Police Siddipet said, "Yesterday evening we received a complaint from an organization called Compassionate Society for Animals in Siddipet Town Police Station stating that the Siddipet Municipal Corporation has allegedly poisoned 40 stray dogs and buried them in the dump yard.”

"We have registered a case under section 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals (PCA) Act. We are yet to recover the dead bodies of the stray dogs and further investigation is on," he added.

Siddipet District Collector Venkatrama Reddy issued an order of suspension of four Siddipet Municipal staff for their alleged involvement in the killing of stray dogs.

The collector stated in the order, "It has come to the notice of the District administration that few dogs were killed by Municipal staff within Siddipet Municipal limits. As per the preliminary information, it is confirmed that the certain Municipal Staff are involved in this incident and it is in total contravention to the normal administrative procedures and also in contravention to Section 11 of the PCA Act of 1960."

Four municipal sanitation staff B Sathyanarayana a sanitary inspector, Shankar Jawan and Mallaiah Jawan from sanitation wing, and P Babu, assistant sanitation wing of Siddipet Municipality have been placed under suspension and are pending a detailed inquiry.

A Siddipet municipal officer said, "Yesterday's incident alleging killing of stray dogs by municipal workers must have taken place due to the mistake of sanitation workers. No commissioner will give instruction to kill the dogs in any municipality.

“Generally, when the public complains of dog menace, the instructions will be given to sanitation workers to catch the dogs and leave them outside the village,” the municipal officer added.

"Whatever happened is absolutely wrong it should not happen and will not encourage this type of incidents. We do not have an operational facility in our area and that is the reason we leave the dogs far away from the villages,” he further stated.

