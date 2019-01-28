Siddaramaiah terms pulling woman's dupatta 'accident'; Congress leader says complainant 'like my sister'

Mysuru (Karnataka): Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday asserted that the incident that occurred during his interaction with a woman was an accident and the lady is just like his sister.

Speaking to media-persons, Siddaramaiah said, "When I was trying to stop a long speech of a party worker that incident happened, it was an accident, there was no bad intention. I know her since 15 years, she is just like my sister."

Earlier in the day, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah was caught on camera losing his cool while interacting with a woman in Mysuru.

In the video that went viral, Siddaramaiah could be seen snatching away the mike from the woman's hand and in the process, her dupatta was dislodged.

The woman was apparently raising some issue, which agitated the Congress leader.

However later, the woman with whom Siddaramaiah was caught misbehaving downplayed the entire episode, saying that she had no complaint against the Congress leader.

Talking to media persons in Mysuru, Jamala said: "I have no issues. He was the best chief minister. I only told him about some grievances and spoke roughly. I shouldn't have spoken like that to a former a chief minister. He got angry because I slammed the table."

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken cognisance of the incident and have urged the state police for an investigation of the incident.

