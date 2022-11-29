Sibling rivalry: 14-year-old girl slits throat of 5-year-old cousin with shaving blade in Maharashtra

Jalna (Maharashtra): A 14-year-old girl has been accused for allegedly killing her 5-year-old cousin sister by slitting her throat with a blade in Chaudhary nagar area, police officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at around 9 AM when the aunt of the deceased Ishwari Bhosle, found her lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom.

On receiving the information, the police took her to a private hospital, where she was pronounced as dead. There were marks of stabbing with a sharp weapon on her neck and hand.

Police said, Ishwari’s father is a farmer at their paternal village. She was living at her uncle’s home in Chaudhary Nagar and was studying in 2nd standard at an English school.

Reportedly, she spent most of her time with her 14-year-old cousin, who studied in 5th standard.

As per the complaint filed by the aunt of the deceased, there used to be frequent quarrels between Ishwari and her 14-year-old daughter.

She alleged that on Monday morning, her daughter took Ishwari in the bathroom and locked the door from inside.

There, she found a blade in the soap box with which She attacked the girl’s face and body. Then slit her throat.

She further alleged her daughter even cleaned the blood with water and kept the blade she used to murder back in the soap box.

Police have taken the juvenile accused in the custody while a detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

