Shujaat Bukhari, Rising Kashmir editor-in-chief, shot dead in Srinagar; Mehbooba Mufti condemns attack

India FP Staff Jun 14, 2018 22:23:40 IST

Senior journalist and editor-in-chief of English daily Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bhukhari was on Thursday shot dead by militants outside his office in Srinagar, police said.

Police and locals inspect the damaged vehicle after suspected militants shot dead Shujaat Bukhari. PTI

State police chief SP Vaid said that it was around 7.15 pm, the iftar time, that Bukhari came out of his office in Press Enclave and was boarding his car when he was attacked by militants.

"Three motorcycle-borne militants came and fired at Bukhari and his guards. Bukhari and one guard were killed and another security guard critically injured," he said.

While one of the personal security officers (PSO) guarding him was killed, another policeman and a civilian were injured, police officials added.

The condition of the two injured in the shooting, which comes a day ahead of Eid, is critical, they said.

Bukhari never shied away from raising his voice against the powerful. After a CRPF vehicle recently mowed down a local in Jammu and Kashmir, Bukhari demanded an explanation from the government and the security forces.

He earlier worked as The Hindu's Kashmir correspondent and was instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in the Valley. He was also part of the Track II diplomacy process with Pakistan.

After his demise, reactions from politicians and journalists started pouring in.

Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti teared up and expressed shock at the killing. She also condemned the attack.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah also expressed shock at the gruesome murder of this senior Kashmiri journalist. Reciting the Muslim prayer on hearing about a Muslim's death, he said:

Home minister Rajnath Singh termed the killing an act of cowardice.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also tweeted on Bukhari's demise, calling him a brave heart who fought for justice in Kashmir.

Eminent journalists also condemned the attack and offered their condolences.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 22:23 PM

