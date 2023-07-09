Shrikhand Mahadev Trek: Group of three secretly starts trek before official opening of the route; falls off hill

One pilgrim died while three others go missing after a fall from a hill near Parvati Bagh while trekking to the revered ShriKhand Mahadev peak.

According to reports, the authorities have very little information about the individuals involved as they undertook the yatra secretly before its official commencement.

The rescue team successfully recovered the deceased pilgrim’s body, and efforts are currently underway to locate the missing two individuals.

This unfortunate incident took place on the very first day of the yatra, which officially started Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Amar Moyade, a 33-year-old devotee from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh. The exact cause of his untimely demise remains unknown at present.

Sadly, this marks the fourth fatality on the ShriKhand trek route this year.

Rahul Sharma, a 22-year-old from Bilaspur, sustained injuries during an unauthorized attempt to return from the yatra. He accidentally fell into a glacier near Parvati Bagh on July 3.

Furthermore, Heera Lal from Chayal village had set out to establish a tent along the trek route for commercial purposes, but tragically lost his life at Bhimdwari on June 25.

The ShriKhand Mahadev yatra entails an arduous trek to the peak, towering at an elevation of 18,570 feet, and is considered one of the most challenging pilgrimages in the country.

Pilgrims must navigate several glaciers on their journey to the summit. While the district administration strives to ensure the convenience and safety of the pilgrims by establishing rescue posts equipped with police personnel, doctors, paramedics, and oxygen at various points along the yatra route, unfortunate incidents resulting in casualties are reported annually.

Since 2011, there have been a total of 29 casualties during this pilgrimage. Despite the hardships involved, hundreds of devotees willingly undertake this formidable challenge to offer their respects to Lord Shiva and behold the awe-inspiring landscapes along the yatra. This year, the yatra will continue until July 20.