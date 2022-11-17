Shraddha murder case: Court extends police custody of Aftab by 5 days

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the police custody of Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aftab Poonawala for the next five days. The court proceedings were held through video conferencing.

The court also allowed the police application seeking permission for the Narco test of Aftab. According to ANI, “the police submitted in the court that the accused, Aftab, is to be taken to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for investigation.”

Delhi court extends the police custody of Shraddha murder accused Aftab Poonawala for the next five days. pic.twitter.com/nQcWQaZwEw — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

Earlier in the day, Poonawala confessed to the Delhi police that after chopping the body of Shraddha, he charred her face to conceal her identity. The accused also confessed that he had searched on the internet for ways to dispose off a body after murder, ANI quoted its sources as saying.

The Delhi police today also said that they found a pending water bill in the flat, which is vital as the Delhi government provides 20,000 litres of water for free each day. The police received the information from the accused has an outstanding water bill of Rs 300. The officials are investigating the matter further.

ANI quoted its sources as saying, “After the murder, Aftab used a lot of water to clean the blood stains leading to a high water bill and the pending bill. Neighbours told the police that Aftab used to regularly go and check the building’s water tank.”

The gruesome killing of Shraddha by his live-in partner in Delhi has shocked the nation. The Delhi police arrested the 28-year-old on Saturday and are currently investigating the case to ascertain the reason behind the killing.

Aftab confessed to the police that he strangled Shraddha and chopped her body into 35 pieces at their residence in Chhatarpur area on May 18. After this, he started disposing the body pieces at different locations across the national capital during night hours for the next 18 days.

