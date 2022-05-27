'Shouldn't be taken seriously': Ashok Gehlot in response to Rajasthan minister's 'free me' remark

Rajasthan Congress leader Ashok Chandana asked CM Gehlot to give charge of all his departments to Kuldeep Ranka, who is the chief minister's principal secretary

Hours after Rajasthan sports minister asked to be relieved from his post over the conduct of the CM's principal secretary, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said Ashok Chandna's tweet should not be taken seriously as he might be under pressure due to the workload.

Gehlot said that he has not talked to his sports minister till now and further claimed that there is a possibility that Chandna was in tension and therefore made such comments.

The Rajasthan CM said Chandna had organised a state level sports programme earlier and in the same way, a similar event -- 'Rural Olympics' will be organised for the first time in Rajasthan in which 30 lakh people are expected to take part.

"A huge load is on him. Maybe he (Chandna) came under tension and made some comments. It should not be taken seriously... will talk to him," Gehlot told reporters.

"He seem to be working under pressure, such a big responsibility has come on him, will see," Gehlot said.

On Thursday, Rajasthan Congress leader Ashok Chandana asked CM Gehlot to "free" him from his ministerial post in the Cabinet and give charge of all his departments to Kuldeep Ranka, who is the chief minister's principal secretary.

Expressing his deep anguish, Chandana claimed that Ranka has been the "minister of all departments" and the sports ministry should also be given to him.

Chandna made his displeasure public through a tweet on his official handle, saying that he does not want to hold on to the "dishonourable" ministerial post.

Chandna's tweet comes days after Congress held a three-day Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan that concluded on 15 May.

It is worth mentioning that the political development comes just days ahead of Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan, indicating resentment within the party.

Mere week ago, Congress MLA from Dungarpur Ganesh Ghogra sent his resignation to Gehlot in protest against a police case against him.

With inputs from PTI

