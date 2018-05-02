Shopian MLA Muhammad Yusuf Bhat's house attacked with petrol bomb; PDP leader, family unhurt

Hours after miscreants pelted stones at a school bus in Shopian injuring two children, the house of the local PDP MLA Muhammad Yusuf Bhat was also attacked in a separate incident. Bhat, speaking to CNN-News18 after the incident, said that he and his family members were safe as they were in Srinagar at the time of the incident. He, however, refused to comment on the attack or blame any particular group.

According to media reports, a petrol bomb was hurled at Bhat's Shopian residence in Memander area, following which the upper storey of the house caught fire. However, only four staff members were living in the house, when it was attacked, and there was no confirmation on any casualties so far.

Earlier in the day, two children sustained serious injuries after their school bus was attacked by stone-pelters in Zavoora area of Shopian. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned that attack and tweeted saying that she was "shocked and angered" by the incident.

Shocked & angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless & cowardly act will be brought to justice. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 2, 2018

National Conference president Omar Abdullah questioned the agenda of the stone-pelters and said that the government's decision to grant amnesty to first-time stone pelters was being misused to throw more stones. "These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation and this tweet is mine," he said.

The amnesty granted to stone-pelters was meant to encourage more reasonable behaviour but some of these goons are determined to use the opportunity given to them to just pelt more stones. https://t.co/8RAzFhXX3w — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 2, 2018

Omar also expressed anguish over the attack on Bhat's house. "Kashmir is just a steady series of bad news most of the time these days," he added.