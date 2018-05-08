You are here:
Shopian encounter: 17-year-old boy injured in clashes dies in Srinagar hospital; civilian death toll rises to six

India IANS May 08, 2018 15:06:19 IST

Srinagar: A teenager injured in clashes with security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Representational image. PTI

Hospital sources said 17-year-old Suhail Ahmad was admitted to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

The teenager was injured during clashes between protesters and security forces near Badigam village during a gunfight between security forces and militants on Sunday.

With this, the number of civilians killed in the clashes with the security forces in south Kashmir areas on Sunday has risen to six.

Five civilians and five militants were killed that day.

The dead militants included a Hizbul commander, Sadam Paddar, and a Kashmir University assistant professor, Muhammad Rafi Bhat.


