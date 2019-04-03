You are here:
Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2019: Twitterati marks 339 years since Maratha king's demise, pays tribute

India FP Staff Apr 03, 2019 13:53:44 IST

On the 339th death anniversary of of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, Twitterati has paid homage to the leader, often considered a 'unifier' of Hindus, who waged war against the Mughal empire.

Formally crowned as the 'Chhatrapati' of Raigad in 1674, Shivaji passed away on 3 April, 1680. He is considered one of the first kings to establish a navy, building naval forts in Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and Jaigad.

The Maratha ruler had expanded his army from 2,000 to 10,000 soldiers. A popular story about his bravery tells of how he had escaped from Aurangzeb's captivity in a box of sweets.

Popular History TV sent out a tweet with a little "Did you know?" info about the king.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri also paid tributes to the brave king, calling him a "visionary ruler" who established a "long lasting Hindu empire rooted".  

Shivaji was, almost contrary to popular belief, a secular leader. He had inducted several Muslims within his military ranks such as Ibrahim Khan, Daulat Khan, Siddi Ibrahim among others.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to pay her tributes.

Likewise, BJP MLA from Lucknow Neeraj Bora also paid his tributes.

Sending out a message to stop crimes against women, the Maharashtra Information Centre's tweet spoke about how the king was a "dependable supporter of women and their honour", one who opposed "violence, harassment of women."

Known also for employing guerrilla tactics in which surprise attacks, raids and ambushes with small groups were carried on his enemies, Shivaji died due to fever and dysentery at the age of 52.

Apr 03, 2019

