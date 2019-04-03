Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2019: Twitterati marks 339 years since Maratha king's demise, pays tribute

On the 339th death anniversary of of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, Twitterati has paid homage to the leader, often considered a 'unifier' of Hindus, who waged war against the Mughal empire.

Formally crowned as the 'Chhatrapati' of Raigad in 1674, Shivaji passed away on 3 April, 1680. He is considered one of the first kings to establish a navy, building naval forts in Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and Jaigad.

The Maratha ruler had expanded his army from 2,000 to 10,000 soldiers. A popular story about his bravery tells of how he had escaped from Aurangzeb's captivity in a box of sweets.

Popular History TV sent out a tweet with a little "Did you know?" info about the king.

#DidYouKnow Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was one of the most revered Indian kings who created the great Maratha Empire. In 1674 he was formally crowned as the Chhatrapati of his realm at Raigad. #ThisDayInHistory pic.twitter.com/OUmdVo9PXI — HISTORY TV18 (@HISTORYTV18) April 3, 2019

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri also paid tributes to the brave king, calling him a "visionary ruler" who established a "long lasting Hindu empire rooted".

Humble homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his death anniversary. He was a visionary ruler whose military acumen, unwavering courage & contribution towards establishing a long lasting Hindu empire rooted in Indian values & ethos will continue to inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/NQYzpgi4dl — Chowkidar Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 3, 2019

Shivaji was, almost contrary to popular belief, a secular leader. He had inducted several Muslims within his military ranks such as Ibrahim Khan, Daulat Khan, Siddi Ibrahim among others.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to pay her tributes.

Solemn tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his death anniversary. His tales of courage continue to inspire and motivate us — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 3, 2019

Likewise, BJP MLA from Lucknow Neeraj Bora also paid his tributes.

Sending out a message to stop crimes against women, the Maharashtra Information Centre's tweet spoke about how the king was a "dependable supporter of women and their honour", one who opposed "violence, harassment of women."

Chhtrapati #ShivajiMaharaj was a dependable supporter of women & their honour. He opposed all kinds of violence, harassment & dishonour against women. In fact, women of captured territories were also released unharmed & with integrity. Tributes to a Great King on his SmrutiDin. pic.twitter.com/kmRHvXoAxb — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) April 3, 2019

Known also for employing guerrilla tactics in which surprise attacks, raids and ambushes with small groups were carried on his enemies, Shivaji died due to fever and dysentery at the age of 52.

