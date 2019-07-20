Sheila Dikshit passes away; news updates: Three-time Delhi CM was blessed with warm, affable personality, says Narendra Modi

Former chief minister of Delhi and Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday at the age of 81 after a long illness. She was undergoing treatment at the Escorts Hospital.

Dikshit was the longest serving chief minister of Delhi and held the post for 15 years. She was recently appointed as the president of the Delhi Congress.

According to LiveMint, Dikshit had cardiac arrythmia (irregular heart beat) and had undergone heart surgery in France last year.

"Sheila Dikshit was managed well by a team of doctors. At 3.15 pm, she again suffered a cardiac arrest. She was put on ventilator and at 3.55 pm, she passed away peacefully," ANI quoted Escorts Fortis director Dr Ashok Seth as saying.