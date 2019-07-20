Sheila Dikshit passes away; news updates: Country has lost dedicated Congress leader of the masses, says ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Sheila Dikshit passes away; news updates: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said that the country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses. Political reactions are pouring in after the demise of Sheila Dikshit.
Former chief minister of Delhi and Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday at the age of 81 after a long illness. She was undergoing treatment at the Escorts Hospital.
Dikshit was the longest serving chief minister of Delhi and held the post for 15 years. She was recently appointed as the president of the Delhi Congress.
According to LiveMint, Dikshit had cardiac arrythmia (irregular heart beat) and had undergone heart surgery in France last year.
"Sheila Dikshit was managed well by a team of doctors. At 3.15 pm, she again suffered a cardiac arrest. She was put on ventilator and at 3.55 pm, she passed away peacefully," ANI quoted Escorts Fortis director Dr Ashok Seth as saying.
Updated Date: Jul 20, 2019 17:22:54 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
17:21 (IST)
Country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses: Manmohan Singh
"I'm shocked to hear the sudden passing away of Sheila Dikshit. In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to Delhi's development during her tenure as chief minister for three terms," ANI quoted former prime minister Manmohan Singh as saying.
17:18 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature: Rajnath Singh
17:16 (IST)
We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life: Sushma Swaraj
17:10 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was doing her duty till the last minute: Mani Shankar Aiyar
"She rose to her requirement. Her family can have the satisfaction that she was doing her duty till the last minute," said Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.
16:55 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit's term in office was period of momentous transformation for capital: President Ram Nath Kovind
16:53 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit's heart was always set on working for the people: Sachin Pilot
16:52 (IST)
Sheilaji always used to treat us like a mother: Shahnawaz Hussain
"Sheilaji always used to treat us like a mother. Despite political differences, her relations with all politicians were great. There has not been even one Eid in which I have not met her," Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP leader, said.
16:47 (IST)
She was a very big Congress leader: Priyanka Gandhi
"She used to be very loving and used to hug me whenever I met her. She was a very big Congress leader. Her contributions to the party and the country are huge," said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
16:44 (IST)
I cannot believe Sheila ji is no more with us: Manoj Tiwari
"I am astonished. I just cannot believe that Sheila ji is no more with us. The party has decided to cancel all events. I had just met Sheila ji," said Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.
"She had welcomed me like a child when I had gone to meet her," he further said.
16:40 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was like an elder sister to me: Amarinder Singh
16:34 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was a beloved daughter of the Congress party: Rahul Gandhi
16:33 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit transformed the face of Delhi: Congress
16:31 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit's demise is a huge loss for Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled his trip to Vaishno Devi in light of the demise of Sheila Dikshit.
16:26 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was blessed with a warm and affable personality: Narendra Modi
16:25 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was one of the tallest leaders in Congress: Mehbooba Mufti
16:24 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was a very warm and affectionate lady: Omar Abdullah