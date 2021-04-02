Sheetala Ashtami 2021 to be observed on 4 April: Significance of the occasion and rituals conducted on the day

On the day of the Sheetala Ashtami, fresh food is not cooked and devotees consume stale food prepared a day prior

Sheetala Ashtami is a festival in Hinduism that is celebrated after Holi on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami. Also known as Basoda, Sheetala Ashtami is celebrated worshipping Goddess Sheetala.

This year, Hindu devotees will be celebrating the festival on Sunday, 4 April. A day before Sheetala Ashtami, Sheetala Saptami will also be celebrated by the devotees. It is observed on Krishna Paksha Saptami and will be celebrated this year on 3 April.

Sheetala Ashtami 2021 date and time

Sheetala Ashtami 2021 will be celebrated on Sunday, 4 April. The puja muhurat will start at 6.08 am and will continue till 6.41 pm. The tithi will begin at 4.12 am on 4 April and will end on 5 April at 2.59 am.

Sheetala Ashtami significance

It is believed that Goddess Sheetala blesses her devotees and defends them against any heat-borne disease. Legend says that after a drop of Lord Shiva’s sweat fell on the ground, a demon called Jwarasura was formed. This demon was the carrier of diseases. Goddess Sheetala cured the illnesses, causing him to lose powers. This is why Goddess Sheetala is worshipped as the goddess who can cure diseases.

It is the faith of the devotees that Goddess Sheetala can ward off diseases like measles, smallpox and chickenpox. They worship Goddess Sheetala, praying to ward off an outbreak of these diseases.

Sheetala Ashtami rituals

On the day of the Sheetala Ashtami, fresh food is not cooked. Devotees consume stale food that is cooked a day prior to the Ashtami. A day before Sheetala Ashtami which is Sheetala Saptami, devotees prepare a dish of jaggery and rice to offer Goddess Sheetala on Sheetala Ashtami.