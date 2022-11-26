Shashi Tharoor's funny 'Messi' and 'Mausi' tweet goes viral, check what it is
In his recent post, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor compared a photo of Messi with a rural Indian woman carrying pots on her head
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is quite active on social media and makes headlines for his interesting and unique posts. Besides sharing his political statements and views, he also shares light-hearted posts on Twitter that go viral in no time. With that said, as the FIFA World Cup fever has gripped the entire nation, it has also not spared the senior leader. Taking to Twitter, Tharoor shared a meme showing Messi and an Indian woman, both of them carrying a similar kind of balancing task.
As we look at the picture, on one side star footballer Lionel Messi can be seen balancing a ball on his head while on the other side, an Indian woman from a rural area can be seen balancing several earthen pots on her head. Appreciating the ‘Messi-Mausi’ post, the senior Congress leader wrote, “Hats (& any other headgear) off to the intrepid Indian woman!”
Check:
Hats (& any other headgear) off to the intrepid Indian woman! pic.twitter.com/PaNNSI1zg6
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 25, 2022
His post went viral as soon as it was uploaded. While a large section of people lauded the leader for the tweet, some also went on to misinterpret the meaning of the term 'intrepid'. While a user wrote, "While not undermining Messi's skills, the smiling woman is sheer poetry in motion... Some people just see the poverty, as if that's something to be shameful about", another person commented, "By terming that woman as “intrepid”, you’re indirectly romanticising not only the patriarchal oppression which assigns this role to her but also the neoliberal system that thwarts efficient public water management."
Check some reactions:
Can we STOP romanticizing poverty and hardship!!!
The poor do not exist for memes or inspirational quotes, they're a reminder to us of systemic and social failure.
— Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) November 25, 2022
We should be embarrassed about this. It’s not meme material.
— Nayanika (@nayanikaaa) November 25, 2022
— Chicku Irshad~ (@chickukottaram) November 26, 2022
Messy !!!! pic.twitter.com/hRuhWyiFAp
— Balakrishna Sharma (@Balakri06927501) November 25, 2022
Holy Cow !! #inspire #inspiration A divine message along with #Cricket also play #football 😍👏🙏 pic.twitter.com/1k6xi81p39
— Anand Aggala (@aggala) November 25, 2022
So far, the post has grabbed 13,000 likes and several comments from his followers. It is pertinent to note that while the Congress leader's post was just an inspiration from the ongoing football season, there is indeed an evident craze for the game among the people of India.
Presently, the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is taking place in the Arab world, Qatar. It began on 20 November and will conclude on 18 December 2022.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Zomato delivery agent dances in middle of road to make reel
The 39-second video shows the delivery agent parking his scooter beside the road while further walking to the middle of the road and breaking into a dance
Viral video: RPF constable saves minor girl from major accident at Kerala railway station
Shared by the RPF India's Twitter handle, the video shows the alertness of the officer who comes to the girl's rescue
WATCH: Elderly man invites wife to dance on train, what happens next will make your day
The video shared on Instagram has already gone viral and is winning hearts on the internet for the couple's dance.