Shashi Tharoor's funny 'Messi' and 'Mausi' tweet goes viral, check what it is

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is quite active on social media and makes headlines for his interesting and unique posts. Besides sharing his political statements and views, he also shares light-hearted posts on Twitter that go viral in no time. With that said, as the FIFA World Cup fever has gripped the entire nation, it has also not spared the senior leader. Taking to Twitter, Tharoor shared a meme showing Messi and an Indian woman, both of them carrying a similar kind of balancing task.

As we look at the picture, on one side star footballer Lionel Messi can be seen balancing a ball on his head while on the other side, an Indian woman from a rural area can be seen balancing several earthen pots on her head. Appreciating the ‘Messi-Mausi’ post, the senior Congress leader wrote, “Hats (& any other headgear) off to the intrepid Indian woman!”

Check:

Hats (& any other headgear) off to the intrepid Indian woman! pic.twitter.com/PaNNSI1zg6 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 25, 2022

His post went viral as soon as it was uploaded. While a large section of people lauded the leader for the tweet, some also went on to misinterpret the meaning of the term 'intrepid'. While a user wrote, "While not undermining Messi's skills, the smiling woman is sheer poetry in motion... Some people just see the poverty, as if that's something to be shameful about", another person commented, "By terming that woman as “intrepid”, you’re indirectly romanticising not only the patriarchal oppression which assigns this role to her but also the neoliberal system that thwarts efficient public water management."

Check some reactions:

Can we STOP romanticizing poverty and hardship!!! The poor do not exist for memes or inspirational quotes, they're a reminder to us of systemic and social failure. — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) November 25, 2022

We should be embarrassed about this. It’s not meme material. — Nayanika (@nayanikaaa) November 25, 2022

So far, the post has grabbed 13,000 likes and several comments from his followers. It is pertinent to note that while the Congress leader's post was just an inspiration from the ongoing football season, there is indeed an evident craze for the game among the people of India.

Presently, the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is taking place in the Arab world, Qatar. It began on 20 November and will conclude on 18 December 2022.

