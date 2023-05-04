Shashi Tharoor thanks Rajasthan Royals for customised jersey, team responds using ChatGPT

Shashi Tharoor is famous for his unmatched English speaking skills. With a strong command over the language and a wide vocabulary, it makes him stand out of the crowd. But this time the Thiruvananthapuram MP has received an interesting reply, which is very similar to his formal and polished English.

The politician received a personalised jersey from Rajasthan Royals. He took to twitter and thanked the IPL team for sending him the gift.

Tharoor shared an image on Twitter of him wearing the personalised jersey. In the caption he wrote, “Many thanks to @IamSanjuSamson and @rajasthanroyals for this token of their appreciation for my support! Just backing my star constituent and see what I’ve got in return….”

Rajasthan Royal’s social media team replied to him using ChatGPT.

“Dear esteemed Shashi Tharoor, It is with an indelible sense of gratitude that I compose this letter to convey my utmost appreciation for your recent tweet exhibiting your unwavering support for the Rajasthan Royals in the cricketing arena. The profundity of your words of encouragement and endorsement for our team has bestowed upon us a sense of pride and elevated our spirits to continue in the pursuit of excellence on the cricketing field,” read RR’s reply.

Check out some reactions:

Well done @rajasthanroyals.

It’s just that the tech giants are yet to come up with an AI bot that can actually level with @ShashiTharoor jee 😁

AI bhi .. bachcha hai abhi in-front of Shakespeare & the living legend in terms of English literature called @ShashiTharoor jee — memojiMamu 🚩 (@memojiMamu) May 3, 2023

शशी थरूर जी को जबाब देने के लिए RR को ChatGPT का इस्तेमाल करना पड़ता है 🤔😀😂 English 😀 — R k Rajasthani 🇮🇳🕊 (@rkrajasthani64) May 3, 2023

