Shashi Tharoor kicks up controversy with map blunder in Congress presidential polls manifesto

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor kicked up a controversy on Friday when his manifesto for the upcoming presidential polls of the party featured a distorted map of India.

The Indian map that featured on the manifesto of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor did not feature the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Instead, the map apparently seemed to suggest that a major part of the region – now divided into the union territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir – has merged with Pakistan and China.

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor's manifesto for the election shows a distorted map of India, part of J&K omitted from Dr Tharoor’s manifesto. (Document source: Shashi Tharoor’s Office) pic.twitter.com/Xo47XUirlL — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

The move was slammed by social media users and the post featured a host of ascerbic comments by other Twitter handles.

BJP leader Amit Malviya hit out at Shashi Tharoor and alleged that the Congress does not want to see a united India.

“Shashi Tharoor, Congress’s presidential hopeful, puts a mutilated map of India in his manifesto. While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe Congress President is hell bent on dismembering India. May be he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis,” he posted on Twitter.

This is not the first time that Shashi Tharoor has been guilty of a similar goof up. This is, in fact, the second time in three years that the former union minister has found himself in a controversy over the Indian map.

Shashi Tharoor had shared publicity material about a Kerala Congress protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) back in December 2019 that had created a similar controversy. He had later deleted that tweet after criticism by several BJP leaders.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.