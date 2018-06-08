You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Sharmishtha Mukherjee blames 'BJP/RSS dirty tricks dept' after morphed pictures of Pranab Mukherjee doing RSS salute go viral

India PTI Jun 08, 2018 09:59:35 IST

New Delhi: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Thursday night said that as she had feared and cautioned her father against, the "dirty tricks department" of the BJP-RSS was at work in full swing, after a morphed picture was circulated on social media showing the former president raising his hand in salutation like the RSS leaders and cadres.

Sharmistha Mukherjee was vehemently opposed to the former president visiting the RSS headquarters and took to Twitter on Thursday to express her disapproval of it. "See, this is exactly what I was fearing and warned my father about. Not even few hours have passed, but BJP/RSS dirty tricks dept is at work in full swing!" she said, responding to a tweet showing a "morphed" picture of Pranab Mukherjee doing the salutation along with RSS leaders and cadres at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Thursday. Sharmistha Mukherjee had on Wednesday said her father was giving the BJP and the Sangh a handle to plant false stories.

Her outburst came soon after rumours about her joining the BJP cropped up ahead of Mukherjee's visit to Nagpur on Thursday. She dismissed such "rumours" of her joining the BJP as "false" and alleged they were the handiwork of BJP's "dirty tricks department". She said she would rather leave politics than quit the Congress.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 09:59 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls





Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores