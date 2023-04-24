Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal 'to cancel plans of purchasing Tesla' after losing Twitter 'blue tick'; check reactions

Lakhs of Twitter users including celebrities and eminent personalities from around the world woke up last week to see their Twitter ‘blue ticks’ gone, thanks to Elon Musk and the changes that he has been bringing to the micro-blogging platform ever since taking charge. Sticking to his words, Musk finally stripped all the blue ticks away from people who did not subscribe to Twitter’s subscription service.

From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma to Donald Trump and Bill Gates, many lost their verification marks. Among them also included Shaadi.com founder and Shark Judge Anupam Mittal who seemed quite upset after losing his ‘blue tick’ on Twitter.

Mittal who earlier had a verified account on Twitter has now lost his badge. Taking an indirect jibe at Twitter CEO Elon Musk, the Shark Tank judge said that he would now cancel his plans to buy a Tesla. “Am cancelling my planned purchase of a Tesla … ticked off,” he tweeted.

Am cancelling my planned purchase of a Tesla … ticked off 😤 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) April 23, 2023

As soon as his tweet came out, users took to the comment section and shared divided reactions. While some were seen making jokes over the incident, other users showed their support for the Shaadi.com founder.

A user wrote, "You should buy any Elon's product to survive on Twitter sir. Go for SpaceX Falcon rocket. It will suit you more", while another user wrote, "You Should make another Twitter in India because having Huge Audiences there."

Check more reactions:

Aap mujhe ek baat ka jawab de ki kya blue tick hi zaroori hai, aap jis mukam pe ho aapko kya ye kehna chahiye ? <<hear it in your voice>> — Adnan (@adnanrather_) April 23, 2023

Eventually you will buy all his products. Tesla, Starlink and Twitter subscription too😎 — Modi_Adityanath😎 (@Quantum_Portal) April 23, 2023

Humble request sir..... please reconsider your decision 😅😜 pic.twitter.com/zNP70xehRy — Durgesh Kinnerkar (@ninjapunk360) April 23, 2023

Celebrities losing Twitter 'blue ticks'

In line with his previously announced decision, Elon Musk on Thursday, 20 April took away blue ticks from all users who are yet to subscribe to the paid service. As per the company's new policy, users will now need to pay a fee of $8 per month (between Rs 650-900) to get their badges. Meanwhile, as a result of the new move, over 4 lakh users including personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Bill Gates, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, and many went badge-less on Thursday.

While some resorted to getting the subscriptions to get their blue ticks back, Musk also began by returning the marks to accounts having more than 1 million followers on Twitter.

