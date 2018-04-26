Sharad Yadav's JD(U) faction announces new 'Loktantrik Janata Dal' party; 72-yr-old to play mentor's role

New Delhi: Supporters of Janata Dal (United) rebel Sharad Yadav on Thursday announced the formation of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), a new political outfit that marks a formal split in the Nitish Kumar-led party.

The announcement was made by LJD national secretary Sushila Morale at a press conference where Yadav was also present, but he insisted that he was not yet a member of the new party as his legal claim to represent the JD(U) was still sub-judice. Yadav, however, said that the LJD would have his blessings.

“A national conference of the newly-formed outfit will be organised on 18 May and Yadav will be present for it as a margadarshak (mentor),” Morale told reporters in Delhi. However, she categorically stated that Yadav would not be a part of the new party.

A case is pending before the Delhi High Court in connection with the claim staked on the JD(U)'s arrow symbol by the Sharad Yadav-led faction after the Election Commission rejected its plea for granting it the symbol.

In December last year, Yadav had also moved the Delhi High Court seeking the setting aside of his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha.