Sharad Pawar says 'no harm' in disclosing price details of Rafale deal, accuses Sushma Swaraj of demanding the same during Bofors scandal

India Asian News International Sep 26, 2018 08:47:47 IST

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, saying that there is no harm in disclosing the details pertaining to the Rafale deal.

File image of NCP leader Sharad Pawar. Reuters

The NCP leader said: "I think there is no harm in disclosing the price. I was in the Parliament when during United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Bofors issue was raised and at that time they (BJP) including External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj used to demand that all information should be disclosed."

The much-debated Rafale deal was signed in 2016 between the Prime Minister Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the French government for 36 jets after the original UPA deal, to buy 18 off-the-shelf jets and assemble another 108 in India, was scrapped.

The war of words between the BJP and the Congress intensified after former French president Francois Hollande claimed that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence's name as the offset partner for Dassault Aviation. However, he later backtracked and said only Dassault could comment on the partnership.


Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 08:47 AM

