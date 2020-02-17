Shaheen Bagh protests: Supreme Court appoints three interlocutors, asks them to convince demonstrators to go to alternative site

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde, Sadhna Ramachandran and former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah as interlocutors, and asked them to talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh to convince them to hold the agitation at an alternative site. A bench of Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph observed that people have a fundamental right to protest, but added that "the thing that is troubling us is blocking of public roads".

Democracy works on expressing views but there are lines and boundaries for it, the court observed. "If nothing works, we will leave it to the authorities to deal with the situation," the bench further said.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said a message should not go out that every institution is on its knees trying to persuade Shaheen Bagh protesters on this issue.

The Supreme Court has fixed the date for the next hearing of the case on 24 February.

Restrictions have been imposed on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and the Okhla underpass, which have been closed since 15 December last year due to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

News18 reported that the demonstrators at Shaheen Bagh have said, "We are ready to speak to the Supreme Court-appointed mediators."

A public interest litigation, filed by Nand Kishore Garg and Amit Sahni through their lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi last week, sought appropriate directions to the Centre and others for removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj.

It stated that people in Shaheen Bagh are illegally protesting against the CAA by blocking the common and public road connecting Delhi to Noida.

The petition seeks appropriate direction to the respondents, including the Union of India (UOI) for laying down detailed, comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines relating to outright restrictions for holding protest/agitation leading to obstruction of public places.

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.