According to Prime Minister's Office, the newly-inaugurated gallery depicts the contribution of the revolutionaries to the freedom struggle of India and provides a holistic view of the events that led to India's independence

New Delhi: On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata on Wednesday via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the newly-inaugurated gallery depicts the contribution of the revolutionaries to the freedom struggle of India and provides a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947.

"The gallery displays the contribution of the revolutionaries in the freedom struggle and their armed resistance to British colonial rule. This aspect has often not been given its due place in the mainstream narrative of the freedom movement. The purpose of this new gallery is to provide a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947 and highlight the important role played by the revolutionaries," said the PMO.

The revolutionary movement, formation of significant associations by revolutionary leaders, spread of the movement, formation of the Indian National Army, the contribution of Naval Mutiny will also be showcased at the gallery.

