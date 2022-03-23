India

Shaheed Diwas: PM Modi inaugurates Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial

According to Prime Minister's Office, the newly-inaugurated gallery depicts the contribution of the revolutionaries to the freedom struggle of India and provides a holistic view of the events that led to India's independence

Asian News International March 23, 2022 19:52:00 IST
Shaheed Diwas: PM Modi inaugurates Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial

PM Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the gallery on 23 March, 2022. ANI

New Delhi: On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata on Wednesday via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the newly-inaugurated gallery depicts the contribution of the revolutionaries to the freedom struggle of India and provides a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947.

"The gallery displays the contribution of the revolutionaries in the freedom struggle and their armed resistance to British colonial rule. This aspect has often not been given its due place in the mainstream narrative of the freedom movement. The purpose of this new gallery is to provide a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947 and highlight the important role played by the revolutionaries," said the PMO.

The revolutionary movement, formation of significant associations by revolutionary leaders, spread of the movement, formation of the Indian National Army, the contribution of Naval Mutiny will also be showcased at the gallery.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 23, 2022 19:56:18 IST

TAGS:

also read

Punjab's Bhagwant Mann declares 23 March a holiday as martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh
India

Punjab's Bhagwant Mann declares 23 March a holiday as martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh

On the concluding day of the Vidhan Sabha session, Mann proposed a holiday in the state to mark the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh.

Kolkata: Narendra Modi to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall on Wednesday
India

Kolkata: Narendra Modi to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall on Wednesday

The purpose of this new gallery is to provide a holistic view of the events that led up to India's independence in 1947, the PMO said in a statement