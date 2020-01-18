Shabana Azmi injured in car crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; actor fine, nothing to worry about, says spokesperson

Actress Shabana Azmi and another person were injured in a car accident on Saturday afternoon on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Her lyricist-husband Javed Akhtar, who was also travelling with her, is safe, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The incident occurred near Khalapur, over 60 kilometres from Mumbai, when the Tata Safari car in which they were traveling to Pune rammed into a truck, said Raigad superintendent of police Anil Paraskar.

Azmi's spokesperson said the actor was undergoing a check-up. "She is fine, nothing to worry about," the spokesperson added. Javed Akhtar celebrated his 75th birthday on Friday.

A local police official said the driver was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle and rammed into the truck. One more person who was travelling in the car sustained minor injuries, he said. His identity is not yet known.

Azmi is known for her path-breaking roles in films such as "Arth", "Ankur", "Paar", "Masoom" and "Godmother".

"Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway OMG! Praying so hard," actor Swara Bhaskar earlier tweeted.

With inputs from PTI

