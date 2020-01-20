Shabana Azmi in ICU after car crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Javed Akhtar says 'all scan reports are positive'

Shabana Azmi was recently injured in a car accident when her vehicle rammed into a truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The actress was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani hospital in suburban Andheri after initial treatment at MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai. According to doctors, she has suffered a head injury, and there is slight damage to the backbone.

Her husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was travelling with her, escaped with a minor injury. The lyricist tells Bollywood Hungama, "She is in the ICU but all the scan reports are positive. It seems there’s no serious harm done."

Mumbai Mirror reports Javed's first wife, filmmaker Honey Irani, filmmaker-daughter Zoya Akhtar, actor-filmmkaer-son Farhan Akhtar, Shabana's niece and actress Tabu, actor Vicky Kaushal, filmmaker Ashutosh and wife Sunita Gowariker, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and producer Boney Kapoor were among the first to visit her at the hospital.

Kapoor tells Mirror doctors did not think her condition is alarming. She has been given sedatives to avert pain. He adds besides her husband and sister Tanvi (Azmi, actress), no one is allowed to enter the ICU.

Satish Kaushik also tells Mirror Azmi's condition is improving, and her reports have been normal, adding everyone is relieved.

An FIR was filed against Azmi's driver for rash and negligent driving but he has not been arrested yet. According to police, the complaint was registered by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver, as his vehicle was hit from behind by the Azmi's car. The car will be sent for an inspection to RTO (regional transport office) to ascertain if there was any fault in the vehicle or if the mishap took place after the driver lost control.

The police further said they will take the actress' medical reports from MGM hospital, where she was initially treated. The driver’s medical examination was also conducted but he was found to not be under the influence of alcohol.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

