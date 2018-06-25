Football world cup 2018

Seychelles president Danny Faure strums sitar at lunch with Narendra Modi, strikes a friendly note

India FP Staff Jun 25, 2018 22:55:40 IST

New Delhi: Seychelles president Danny Faure hit all the right notes of friendship with India as he sang a melodious song while strumming a sitar at a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Faure, who earlier in the day held talks with Modi on key issues such as maritime security and defence, took to singing 'O Mon Pei Sesel' and strumming the sitar at the lunch as the prime minister looked on.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted:

In the clip, Faure is seen singing the song with a sitar in his hand after which Modi and others present applaud his effort.

Faure is on his first State visit to India.

With inputs from PTI


Jun 25, 2018

