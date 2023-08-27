India

Several killed, many injured in explosion at fireworks factory in West Bengal

The victims, who have sustained injuries have been shifted to Barasat Hospital for the treatment, according to Duttapukur Police sources

FP Staff Last Updated:August 27, 2023 14:32:50 IST
Visual from the spot. ANI

Several people have been killed and many others are feared trapped in an explosion at the illegal crackers factory in West Bengal’s Duttapukur.

A resuce operation has been launched and is underway.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.

