Several people have been killed and many others are feared trapped in an explosion at the illegal crackers factory in West Bengal’s Duttapukur.

The victims, who have sustained injuries have been shifted to Barasat Hospital for the treatment, according to Duttapukur Police sources.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Several people feared dead in an explosion at the Illegal crackers factory in Duttapukur. A rescue operation is underway. The injured are being taken to Barasat Hospital for treatment: Duttapukur Police sources pic.twitter.com/YzKW7cU8gM — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023

A resuce operation has been launched and is underway.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.