Seven Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; three jawans injured

Seven Naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, according to reports. Five of the seven Naxals killed were women. Three jawans have also reportedly been injured in the encounter.

#BREAKING - 7 Naxals killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/fk42cde7K7 — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 27, 2018

The gunfight took place in a forest near Ipenta village of the district on Friday morning, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

A joint squad of Greyhounds – an elite anti-Naxal unit of the Telangana Police – and security personnel from Chhattisgarh had launched a combing operation in the forests along the inter-state border following a tip-off about the presence of Naxals, he said.

When the patrolling team was in Ipenta, an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides. Security forces later recovered the bodies of seven ultras from the encounter spot.

Some weapons and Naxal literature were also seized from the site, Garg said while adding that the search operation was still continuing.

This comes just days after a number of Naxals were killed in an encounter with police commandos and CRPF personnel in Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra.

The encounter had broken out at Kasansur forest in Bhamragad between the ultras and a joint team of security forces comprising C60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, and personnel of the 9th Battalion of the CRPF.

Inspector-General of Police, Anti-Naxal Operation, Sharad Shelar and local SP Abhinav Deshmukh said security forces came under fire from Naxals hiding in the forest and fired in retaliation.

Just a day later, police in Gadchiroli had killed at least four rebels in a fresh encounter. The gun-battle took place in Rajaram Khandla jungle in Jimalgatta area of the district, said Shelar.

The elite C-60 commandos of district police were involved in the operation, said another senior police official.

With inputs from PTI