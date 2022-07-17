Seven missing as boat capsizes in Jharkhand's Panchkhero Dam

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, ‘Some people are reported missing after their boat capsized at Panchkhero Dam in Koderma. The district administration is doing everything possible to help the people’

At least seven people from two families went missing after the boat they were on capsized in Panchkhero Dam in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place between 11.30 am and noon when the two families, hailing from Giridih district, hired a country boat for a water ride.

Eight people were on board but the boatman succeeded in swimming to the shore, he said.

"Seven members of two families are still missing and a search is underway," Rajdhanwar Sub-divisional Magistrate Dhirendra Kumar told PTI.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren took to twitter and said, "Some people are reported missing after their boat capsized at Panchkhero Dam in Koderma. The district administration is doing everything possible to help the people. I wish all the missing people stay safe."

कोडरमा में पंचखेरो डैम में नाव पलटने से कुछ लोगों के लापता होने की खबर है। जिला प्रशासन लोगों की मदद के लिए हर संभव कार्य कर रही है।

सभी लापता लोग सुरक्षित रहें, यही कामना करता हूँ। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) July 17, 2022

The dam is located along the boundary of Giridih and Koderma districts.

