Seven injured after fire erupts in building in Ahmedabad, suspected short-circuit fire brought under control

Ahmedabad: Seven persons were injured after a major fire broke out in a residential building on Gota-Jagatpur Road in the city on Friday afternoon, a fire brigade official said.

The blaze started on the fifth floor of the 11-storey Genesis Tower and spread to the sixth floor, Chief Fire Officer MF Dastoor said.

"People residing on the floors above the fifth one got stranded as smoke filled the stairway. It was a difficult operation, but we rescued seven persons, who suffered injuries in the incident. Another 35 people managed to come out of the building on their own," he said.

The seven injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, he added. "The fire, which is suspected to have been triggered by a short-circuit, has been brought under control," Dastoor said.