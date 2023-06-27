Seven including 25-yr-old mastermind arrested in Delhi tunnel robbery

Delhi Police Crime Branch announced on Tuesday that they have apprehended seven individuals in connection with the recent tunnel robbery at Pragati Maidan.

The incident occurred on Saturday when four unidentified men, armed with guns, reportedly robbed a delivery agent and his associate of Rs 2 lakh while they were traveling in a cab towards Gurugram to deliver the money.

Police identified Usman, a 25-year-old resident of Kaushik Enclave in Burari, as the mastermind behind the robbery.

Usman had been working as a courier agent in the Chandani Chowk area of North Delhi for seven years. According to police sources, Usman possessed extensive knowledge about the cash transactions that take place in crowded market areas.

Allegedly driven by the need to repay his loans, Usman meticulously planned the robbery. His first recruit for the crime was his cousin Irfan, who also resided in Burari and worked as a barber.

Subsequently, they enlisted the assistance of several other individuals from Baghpat and nearby regions. One of the motorcycle drivers involved in the crime was Anuj Mishra, also known as Sunky, who worked as a mechanic at Delhi Jal Board in Adarsh Nagar.

Additionally, Sumit, known as Akash, a vegetable seller, was implicated in the incident. Among the arrested suspects are Pradeep, believed to be another major player in the crime, and an individual named Bala, apprehended in eastern UP.

During the planning phase, the accused men meticulously surveyed the area for three days and ultimately selected the tunnel as the ideal location to carry out the crime, as they presumed that other vehicles would not halt inside it, stated Special CP Crime Branch Ravinder Yadav during a media briefing.

