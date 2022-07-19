According to a fire brigade official, the bikes were plugged in for charging and prima facie a short circuit might have occurred due to overcharging that led to the fire.

New Delhi: A fire at an electric bike showroom damaged as many as seven bikes in Gangadham area of Pune city on Monday night, Pune fire department officials said.

However, no casualty or injuries were reported due to the incident, they added.

Maharashtra | A fire broke out at an electric bike showroom last night, causing damage to about 7 bikes in Gangadham area of Pune city, no injuries reported: Pune fire department. pic.twitter.com/jBLG2vQU6p — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

According to a fire brigade official, the bikes were plugged in for charging and prima facie a short circuit might have occurred due to overcharging that led to the fire and seven bikes gutted.

"We received a call at around 8 pm. The blaze was doused with the help of four water tenders," he added.

