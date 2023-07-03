Seven, Eight, and HC Outrage: What it takes to get your job back in Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court, on Sunday, passed an order to reinstate a bus conductor who had been dismissed by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) nearly eight years ago, citing a revenue loss of Rs 7.

The judge expressed strong disapproval of the harsh punishment given to the conductor, saying that it ‘shook the conscience of the court’.

The incident took place in 2015 when the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Villupuram Division) conducted a surprise inspection on a bus.

During the inspection, an extra sum of 7 rupees was found in the collection bag of Ayyanar, the bus conductor.

Subsequently, on December 10, 2015, the corporation terminated Ayyanar, attributing the alleged ‘revenue loss’ to the extra amount found.

In response to his dismissal, Ayyanar approached the Madras High Court seeking justice.

Advocate S. Elambharathi represented him in court and took up the case pro bono, without charging any fees.

During the hearing, Justice PB Balaji criticized the corporation’s decision, deeming it inconceivable that such a minor amount could have caused substantial revenue loss to the corporation.

The judge strongly believed that the punishment inflicted on Ayyanar was grossly disproportionate to the alleged offense, which deeply troubled the court’s conscience.

The corporation had accused Ayyanar of negligence in his duties, asserting that he failed to issue a ticket to a female passenger despite receiving payment for it.

During the investigation, it was also found that there was an excess of seven rupees in Ayyanar’s collection bag, further incriminating him for harming the corporation and being an irresponsible employee.

However, Ayyanar’s lawyer, Elambharathi, refuted these allegations, arguing that his client had indeed provided tickets to all the passengers, including the lady in question.

The woman had taken a short-distance journey and was issued a five-rupee ticket. Unfortunately, she misplaced the ticket during the ride, and out of fear during the ticket check, falsely accused the conductor of not issuing one to her.

Furthermore, Ayyanar had to return two rupees to another passenger, leading to the presence of the additional amount in his collection bag.

The court found Ayyanar’s defense to be convincing and sided with him and ordered the TNSTC to reinstate Ayyanar within a week.

