Seven arrested after model-actor Ushoshi Sengupta files complaint against bikers harassing, beating Uber driver in Kolkata

Kolkata: Model-turned-actor Ushoshi Sengupta was chased and harassed by unidentified miscreants near the city's Jawaharlal Road crossing while returning home from work, the police said on Tuesday.

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place around 11.40 pm on Monday, they added. The arrests were made on the basis of video grabs provided by Sengupta and CCTV footage.

Seven people were arrested, yesterday, by Kolkata police on harassment and assault charges. The complaint was filed by model and actor Ushoshi Sengupta, the driver of her cab had also been assaulted by the accused. Further probe underway. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/iMx9jl8Wq8 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

Sengupta, 30, said she was returning home along with a colleague in an Uber cab, which was hit by a few bike- borne youths who dragged the driver out and roughed him up.

"A few boys on a bike without any helmet hit our cab at Exide intersection and Jawaharlal Road crossing... Around 15 boys appeared from nowhere and dragged the driver out, started beating him up. This is when I stepped out and started shouting, calling the police and simultaneously started taking a video of the entire incident," she said. She claimed that officers of the nearest Maidan Police Station initially did not come for help despite her repeated requests.

"Some officers of Maidan Police Station reached the spot, only to be pushed by the boys before they fled," Sengupta said, adding that around six boys on three bikes followed the cab near the Lake Gardens area in South Kolkata, where she dropped her colleague home.

"They stopped my car, threw stones and dragged me out and tried to break my phone to delete the video. My colleague jumped out out of fear and I started shouting to attract some locals' attention there. I managed to call my dad and sister at home in the next lane when they escaped," Sengupta said.

The actor-model also alleged that officers at the nearby Charu Market Police Station refused to take any complaint and advised her to approach the Bhawanipore Police Station instead. "After raising a lot of questions, the officer took my complaint but refused to take the complaint of the driver," she said in a Facebook post, recounting the incident. The Kolkata Police on Tuesday said it has arrested the seven persons and also initiated an inquiry into the alleged non-registration of an FIR.

We have taken this incident very seriously and seven persons have been arrested so far. On the order of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, an inquiry regarding the non-registration of F.I.R. has been initiated into this incident, at a very senior level. — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) June 18, 2019

"We have taken this incident very seriously, and seven persons have been arrested so far. On the order of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, an inquiry regarding the non-registration of an FIR has been initiated into this incident at a very senior level," the Kolkata Police wrote on its Twitter handle.

When contacted, a senior police officer said, "Those arrested seem to be locals who have been violating traffic rules for quite some time. We are hopeful of nabbing the others from the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas."

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.