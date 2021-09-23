Sensex up by 958 points, Nifty ends at 17,822; check top gainers and losers

BSE MidCap rose by 323.16 points or 1.28 percent to end at 25,489.70 while BSE SmallCap gained 252.82 points to rise by 0.91 percent to 28,108.92

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the day in green, amid positive global cues, at the closing bell on 23 September. Sensex rose by 958.03 points to end at 59,885.36, up by 1.63 percent. Nifty witnessed a rise of 276.30 points to end the day 1.57 percent higher at 17,822.95.

BSE MidCap rose by 323.16 points or 1.28 percent to end at 25,489.70 while BSE SmallCap gained 252.82 points to rise by 0.91 percent to 28,108.92.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex saw rise of 958.03 points or 1.63 percent to end at 59,885.36. The biggest gainers were Bajaj Financial Services, L&T, HDFC, Axis Bank and SBI. The biggest losers were Dr Reddy’s, ITC, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel.

BSE Top Gainers

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares surged by 5.15 percent to end at Rs 18,519.35

L&T: The shares saw a rise of 3.46 percent to end at Rs 1,770.00

HDFC: With a gain of 3.11 percent, the shares were valued at Rs2,817.95

Axis Bank: Registering a rise of 3.04 percent, the shares ended at Rs 812.35

SBI: With a gain of 2.46 percent, the shares rose to Rs 449.80

BSE Top Losers

Dr Reddy’s: The shares fell by 1.07 percent to end at Rs 4,796.00

ITC: The company registered a loss of 0.41 percent to end at Rs 242.40

Nestle India: Falling by 0.38 percent, the shares settled at Rs 19,855.00

Hindustan Unilever: With a loss of 0.11, the shares fell to Rs 2,781.85

Bharti Airtel: Falling by 0.08 percent, the shares settled at Rs 726.20

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 saw a gain of 1.57 percent, ending 276.30 points up at 17,822.95. Bank Nifty also closed the day on a positive note, rising by 827.05 points or 2.24 percent to end at 37,771.70.

NSE Top Gainers

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares surged up by 4.63 percent, ending at Rs 18,430.00

Hindalco: Rising by 4.49 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 483.80

L&T: With a gain of 3.72 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,774.55

Tata Motors: Registering a rise of 3.51 percent, the shares of the company ended at Rs 321.00

Coal India: The shares rose by 3.33 percent to end at Rs 167.50

NSE Top Losers

HDFC Life: With a loss of 1.08 percent, the shares settled at Rs 725.15

Dr Reddy’s: The shares saw a fall of 0.96 percent, ending at Rs 4,799.95

JSW Steel: With a fall of 0.63 percent, the shares settled at Rs 674.30

Tata Consumer Products Limited: Registering a loss of 0.49 percent, the shares fell to Rs 850.00

ITC: With a loss of 0.47 percent, the shares settled at Rs 242.35 at the end of the day