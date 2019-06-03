Sensex skyrockets 550 points to hit record intra-day high of 40,277; Nifty at lifetime peak of 12,089

The benchmark BSE Sensex zoomed over 560 points to hit record intra-day high of 40,277 on Monday. Nifty also jumped over 160 points to touch the lifetime high of 12,089 during the intra-day trading.

At 11:32 am, the Sensex traded 300 points - or 0.76 percent — higher at 40,014, while the Nifty was up 87 points at 12,01.

Sensex at 40,061.53, up by 347.33 points. pic.twitter.com/Rp3zk5EGHG — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

The 30-share index zoomed 563.27 points to hit its lifetime peak of 40,277.47.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 166.75 points to touch 12,089.55 level for the first time ever.

Top Sensex gainers include Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Maruti, Coal India, HDFC twins, RIL and TCS, rallying up to 5 percent.

Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday, extending losses of over 3 percent from Friday, when crude markets slipped to their biggest monthly losses in six months amid stalling demand and as trade wars fanned fears of a global economic slowdown.

The drops followed price slumps of more than 3 percent on Friday, which made May the worst-performing month for crude futures since last November.

Earlier, Sensex rallied over 200 points in early trade on Monday driven by gains in financial stocks ahead of the Reserve Bank's bi-monthly policy review.

The 30-share index was trading 203.82 points, or 0.51 percent, higher at 39,918.02. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 48.35 points, or 0.41 percent, to 11,971.15.

In the previous session on Friday, the Sensex settled 117.77 points, or 0.30 percent, lower at 39,714.20, and the Nifty settled lower by 23.10 points, or 0.19 percent, at 11,922.80.

Top Sensex gainers in early session Monday include Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, HUL, HDFC twins, PowerGrid, TCS and Bajaj Finance, rising up to 3 percent.

While, ONGC, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, M&M and RIL fell up to 1.77 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is slated to announce its bi-monthly policy Thursday. The central bank had cut the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points each in its last two policy reviews.

The MPC headed by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is to meet for three days beginning 3 June to firm up the second bi-monthly monetary policy of the fiscal.

According to experts, the Reserve Bank may go for another round of rate cut, third in a row, on Thursday to prop up the economic growth which dropped to a five-year low in the final quarter of 2018-19.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 676.15 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 394.09 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a weak note in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the rupee also appreciated 24 paise to 69.45 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 1.13 percent lower at 61.29 per barrel.

— With PTI inputs