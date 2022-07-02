Senior takes offence to subordinate’s ‘hey’ on WhatsApp, conversation goes viral

The young professional recently shared the WhatsApp exchange he had with his senior on a Reddit subgroup and asked users how they would react to it

Work culture these days is largely characterised by flexible working hours and a not so rigid decorum when it comes to the everyday conduct of the employees. However, this was not true for this man who was recently pulled up by his senior for addressing him with a “Hey”.

The young professional recently shared the WhatsApp exchange he had with his senior on a Reddit subgroup and asked users how they would react to it. Sharing a screenshot of a conversation he wrote, “How do you react to this? and how the hell is Hey isn't professional?”

When his senior asked him about the submission of a particular test, Shreyas had responded with “Hey, No, not yet”. The The superior replied, “Hi Shreyas, My name is Sandeep. Please don’t you the word ‘hey'". He went on to explain which words Shreyas should not use in a professional context. He even made some points about greeting seniors and what not to use in an email.

But Shreyas did not shy away from defending himself. He wrote that he was being casual since the conversation was happening on WhatsApp and not on a mail chain or LinkedIn. He also reiterated that he was professional as he was not the one getting offended by a simple 'hey'. To which his senior replied that WhatsApp was no longer just a personal conversation platform as it was being used by businesses as well.

The post has received a lot of reactions, with many coming to the defence of the junior. A user joked what he would do if he was in Shreyas' place. " I would go the completely opposite way. Might I will be allowed to greet warmest welcome to this right and honorable gentleman and extend my compliments to his spouse and immediate and more distant family and circle of friends, might all their cattle breed happily" and some rubbish like that. So you would be *technically* very polite and professional," he commented. Another wrote, "Hey Sandeep, if you want professionalism, please don’t ever contact me on my personal WhatsApp number again".

Others advised the employee to "get a thesaurus and make everything as complex and overly formal as possible. Try to include words from the 1700s-1920s to be as obtuse as you can be. Mix in some gratuitous Latin if you can."

