Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid says party has blood of Muslims on its hands, others can learn from its mistakes

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said the party had the blood of many Muslims on its hands, according to several media reports.

Khurshid, a former Union minister, however, added that the Congress will discuss such instances so others can learn from their mistakes, CNN-News18 reported.

#BREAKING - Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid says blood of many Muslims on Congress' hands. pic.twitter.com/xakhFoyMAP — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 24, 2018

Khurshid was addressing an event at the Aligarh Muslim University and responding to a question seeking his comment on the anti-Muslim riots and the Babri Masjid demolition during the Congress rule, according to a report in The Financial Express.

“Our hem is tainted by blood stains… and that is why you are telling me that we shouldn’t stop if someone attacks you.. (but) we will show these stains, that you understand that if you attack these people, the stains will ultimately stain you…,” Khurshid was quoted as saying, according to the report.

Despite the controversy created by his remarks, Khurshid refused to withdraw his statement, and said he was merely defending the Congress, according to CNN-News18. When asked whether his views represented those of the Congress, Khurshid asserted, "I am not a representative of the Congress party, I am the Congress party".

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy reacted to Khurshid's statement, saying, "Now it's time for the Congress to pay for its sins", Zee News reported.