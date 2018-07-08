Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Senior Congress leader MM Jacob passes away at 90 in Kerala's Pala; funeral to be held tomorrow

India Press Trust of India Jul 08, 2018 14:07:09 IST

Kottayam: Senior Congress leader and former Meghalaya Governor MM Jacob passed away on Sunday at a private hospital in Pala near here due to age-related ailments, his family said.

He was 90.

Jacob, a former Union minister, had also served as deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha in the 80s.

Jacob, hailing from Ramapuram in the district, had served as general secretary and treasurer of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and Chairman, Kerala State Seva Dal Board and an elected member of AICC for many years.

The funeral will be held tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Jacob's death while highlighting the senior Congress leader's role in the development of Kerala. The PMO tweeted:

Senior Congress leaders including Kerala unit president MM Hassan also condoled Jacob's death.


Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 14:07 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores