Senior Congress leader MM Jacob passes away at 90 in Kerala's Pala; funeral to be held tomorrow

Kottayam: Senior Congress leader and former Meghalaya Governor MM Jacob passed away on Sunday at a private hospital in Pala near here due to age-related ailments, his family said.

He was 90.

Jacob, a former Union minister, had also served as deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha in the 80s.

Jacob, hailing from Ramapuram in the district, had served as general secretary and treasurer of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and Chairman, Kerala State Seva Dal Board and an elected member of AICC for many years.

The funeral will be held tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Jacob's death while highlighting the senior Congress leader's role in the development of Kerala. The PMO tweeted:

Saddened by the demise of former Meghalaya Governor Mr. MM Jacob. He made notable contributions to the nation as a Parliamentarian, Minister and Governor. He worked extensively for the development of Kerala. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 8, 2018

Senior Congress leaders including Kerala unit president MM Hassan also condoled Jacob's death.