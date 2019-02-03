Seemanchal Express derailment Updates: Identity of six of seven deceased ascertained; injured admitted to Patna, Muzaffarpur hospitals

Seemanchal Express derailment updates: The coaches of the Seemanchal Express separated from its engine before they derailed, NDTV reported, adding that three coaches "overturned completely".

"Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had to climb on them and break the hardened glass of the AC coaches and cut through the iron grills of the sleeper coaches to reach trapped passengers," the report said.

Six of the deceased have been identified as Ilcha Devi (66), Indira Devi (60), Shamsuddin Alam (26), Ansar Alam (19), Shaida Khatoon (40), Sudarshan Das (60), the Government Railway Police said, according to a PTI report.

Of the 29 people injured in the accident, two have suffered grievous injuries, while 27 have received "simple injuries", the GRP said. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Sonpur, where the doctors referred the seriously wounded to Muzaffarpur and Patna.

The Railways released three helpline numbers soon after the incident early on Sunday morning. In a tweet, the ministry said that NDRF teams, local administration officials, and other rescue personnel were at the site.

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that around 20 beds have been reserved in the Patna Medical College and Nandla Medical College each for the people injured in the Seemanchal Express accident. He also appealed to the organisers of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's rally in the state capital to make way for the ambulances.

The Bihar government announced an amount of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of every deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident and directed district administration officials to provide all kinds of assistance necessary.

Seven people died on Sunday after nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in the Vaishali district of Bihar. The accident took place at 3.58 am in Sahadai Buzurg, according to reports. A total of 11 coaches were affected, out of which three overturned.

"Seven people have lost their lives in the incident, " East Central Railway (ECR) general manager LC Trivedi, was quoted as saying. Trains heading to Uttar Pradesh's Chapra have also been diverted via Muzaffarpur (MFP)-Chapra. Dainik Jagran also reported that operations on the Bachwada-Hajipur single line were cancelled after the accident.

The Railways has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. One lakh rupees have been announced for the "grievously injured", and Rs 50,000 will be given to those with minor injuries. All medical expenses of those injured in the accident will be borne by Indian Railways, reports said.

One general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches — S8, S9, S10 and four more coaches derailed. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has directed district administration officials to provide all kinds of assistance necessary.

"Prima facie cause of the derailment is rail fracture of CMS crossing at the Barauni end of station yard. Unaffected 12 coaches are being moved to Hajipur where more coaches are to be attached and train will move for Anand Vihar Terminal railway station (ANVT)," Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, ECR, was quoted as saying. An inquiry into the incident will be conducted by Latif Khan, CRS eastern zone, he said.

#SpotVisuals: 9 coaches of #SeemanchalExpress derailed in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg, earlier this morning. 6 people have lost their lives in the incident. pic.twitter.com/wQgNwiieSD — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

The 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express was running at full speed when the accident occurred, the officials said. A team of doctors has rushed to the accident site from Sonpur and Barauni. An accident relief train has also moved for carrying out relief and rescue operations.

Nine bogies of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express were derailed in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/XBXFpl69o6 pic.twitter.com/zfITd54iwI — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 3, 2019

Smita Vats Sharma, Additional Director General PR (Rail) was quoted by ANI as saying, "We are focusing on rescue and relief operations right now. Railway Accident Medical Van along with team of doctors are at site. Two teams of NDRF have also reached the spot."

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also stated that rescue and relief operations have begun. The Railways has also issued helpline numbers — Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222.

With inputs from agencies

