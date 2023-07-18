Seema Haider had expensive lifestyle in Pakistan with NO money. Know all why ATS, IB trawling her life, love

After UP ATS, now the Intelligence Bureau(IB) has also joined the ‘spy’ investigation around Pakistan’s Seema Haider and her Indian lover Sachin.

According to reports, both IB and ATS are probing separate parts of Seema’s controversial arrival in India.

While the UP ATS continued its interrogation with Seema, Sachin, and his father Netrpal on Tuesday, a team of IB is reportedly revisiting all the places Seema saw in her journey to India, including the Kathmandu hotel where she reportedly stayed with Sachin for seven days before finally devising her plan to leave Pakistan.

According to sources, UP ATS is interrogating Seema and Sachin on the following points

1.How did she arrange the money for travel?

2.Sachin and Seema got married in Pashnupati Nath temple. But, why did they not take any picture or video of the wedding. Seema, however, is quite internet savvy, having posted over 100 reels on Instagram with Sachin between March 11 to 29.

3.All the phone numbers she provided to police during interrogation are either switched off or not reachable.

4.Her statements given to the media on separate occasions vary from what she told Noida Police after being arrested. She told police that her brother is not in Pakistan Army, while in front of media she said he is. Meanwhile, IB input says an uncle of hers is a Subedar in Pakistan army.

5.Four smartphones were recovered from Seema with separate numbers. One of them was bought right before she left Pakistan for PKR 70,000. What is story behind keeping four different phones with different numbers. Also, where did the money come from again becomes a moot question.

6.The two passports recovered from Seema bear different names and different ages. Also, her age in the passports is different from the one on the identity cards. As per the ID card, issued in October 2022, her DOB is 1.1.2002, whereas she claims she is 27.

IB, on the other hand, has officially sought answers from SSB on how Seema entered India. Allegedly Seema came to India from Nepal by crossing the Sitamarhi border of Bihar. The SSB is deployed on this border. The IB has asked that when Seema and her four children had tourist visas from Nepal, how did they cross the border to enter India?

A team of IB is also scheduled to visit Nepal to investigate the case. This team will verify the statements made by Seema and Sachin about their week-long stay there.

The IB suspects there is some powerful and resourceful person behind Seema’s crossing from Nepal to India with four kids.

Why India’s best security agencies are looking into Seema

1. IB’s input that Seema’s uncle is a Subedar in Pakistan Army. His brother is also in the Pakistani Army.

2. Sudden rise in violence against Hindus and Hindu temples in Pakistan’s Sindh region as retaliation. The Mumbai Police also received threats to send Seema back, warning of 26/11-like attack as retribution.

3. Seema is constantly talking about the atrocities on women in Pakistan in her statements and videos.

4. Seema, a Muslim from Pakistan, has only studied till Class 5, despite that she conveniently speaks fluent Hindi and is quite comfortable with English. There is, moreover, no tinge of Urdu in her language.

Noida Police

Cops, who were the first to look into the Seema Haider case, have not even sent her four mobile phones for data recovery and forensic investigation.

The Noida police slapped Seema and Sachin with charges that did not even get the police a remand of the two.

According to reports, they are planning to slap additional charges on Seema, Sachin and his father Netrpal to get their bails canceled.

Multiple attempts to contact Noida police went unanswered.