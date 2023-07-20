Seema Haider case: ‘We are aware, matter is under investigation’, says MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the ministry is aware of the case of Seema Haider, a Pakistani national who entered India without a visa, along with her four children, to be with Greater Noida local Sachin Meena, whom she met through an online gaming platform.
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said “We are aware of the matter. She was presented before the court and is now out on bail. The matter is under investigation and we will give you further information if it comes. As of now, this is all I can say.”
#WATCH | Pakistani national Seema Haider case | MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, “We are aware of the matter. She was presented before the court and is now out on bail. The matter is under investigation and we will give you further information if it comes. As of now, this is… pic.twitter.com/gxT8CkAuZZ
— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023
Related Articles
After illegally entering India, she allegedly broke the Pakistani Sim card, deleted all the data, and tried to break the phone she used in Pakistan.
The cops have recovered this phone and are reportedly trying to retrieve the lost data. Meanwhile, another broken phone and a broken Sim card have been recovered from Sachin. It is also being looked upon, sources told Firstpost.
Apart from this, the ATS cops, during their intense questioning with Seema, made her read a few lines in English. As per sources, Seema not just read the lines but also maintained fluency.
also read
Is Seema Haider a spy? Does she have any links to the Pakistan Army?
Authorities continue to grill Seema Haider, the woman who illegally crossed the border to live with her partner, Sachin Meena. The UP ATS questioned the couple for a second day on Tuesday for over nine hours. The interrogation comes as agencies suspect Haider has links to the Pakistani Army
PUBG pyaar vs police: Why Pakistan’s Seema Haider and her Indian partner are on the radar of anti-terror cops
Pakistani national Seema Haider, her Indian lover Sachin Meena and his father are being interrogated by Uttar Pradesh Police’s anti-terror squad. Seema had entered India illegally, along with her four children, in May to stay with the Greater Noida local
UP top cop says legal process on to extradite Seema Haider
He said that cases like this happen because India has a porous border with Nepal. “We already have laws in place for situations like this which are already being followed to extradite the woman,” he said.