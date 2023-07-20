Seema Haider case: ‘We are aware, matter is under investigation’, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the ministry is aware of the case of Seema Haider, a Pakistani national who entered India without a visa, along with her four children, to be with Greater Noida local Sachin Meena, whom she met through an online gaming platform.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said “We are aware of the matter. She was presented before the court and is now out on bail. The matter is under investigation and we will give you further information if it comes. As of now, this is all I can say.”

#WATCH | Pakistani national Seema Haider case | MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, pic.twitter.com/gxT8CkAuZZ — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

After illegally entering India, she allegedly broke the Pakistani Sim card, deleted all the data, and tried to break the phone she used in Pakistan.

The cops have recovered this phone and are reportedly trying to retrieve the lost data. Meanwhile, another broken phone and a broken Sim card have been recovered from Sachin. It is also being looked upon, sources told Firstpost.

Apart from this, the ATS cops, during their intense questioning with Seema, made her read a few lines in English. As per sources, Seema not just read the lines but also maintained fluency.