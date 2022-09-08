Police said that the accused roamed around Shah for hours and when he became suspicious an official of the ministry informed the Mumbai Police who arrested him after interrogation.

New Delhi: A person has been arrested in connection with the lapse in the security of Home Minister Amit Shah who concluded his two-day tour to Mumbai on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, identified as Hemant Pawar of Maharashtra’s Dhule district, claimed to be the PA of Andhra Pradesh MP, according to reports.

Police said that the accused roamed around Shah for hours and when he became suspicious an official of the ministry informed the Mumbai Police.

He was taken into custody and was arrested later after interrogation, police said, adding that further investigation in the case is on.

Shah visited Lalbaugcha Raja, a prominent Ganesh pandal, on Monday during his two-day visit to the city.

He also visited the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

