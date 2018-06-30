Security forces recover militant's body a day after gunfight kills four in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

Srinagar: The body of a militant who was killed in a gunfight with the security forces a day before in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, was recovered on Saturday, police said.

However, Director General of Police SP Vaid and an army spokesman had confirmed on Friday that three militants were killed in the gunfight that took place in Thamuna village.

Security forces had surrounded the village following intelligence inputs about the presence of a group of militants, and as the cordon was tightened, the hiding militants opened fired, sparking the gunfight.

As a precautionary measure, authorities suspended mobile Internet services in Pulwama to check spread of rumours.

Meanwhile, Faizan Ahmad Khan, 15, was killed and eight other civilian protesters were injured during clashes that ensued between stone pelters and the security forces near the gunfight site on Friday.