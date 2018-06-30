Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Security forces recover militant's body a day after gunfight kills four in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

India Indo-Asian News Service Jun 30, 2018 11:21:19 IST

Srinagar: The body of a militant who was killed in a gunfight with the security forces a day before in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, was recovered on Saturday, police said.

Army personnel walk towards the house where militants were hiding during an encounter in Anantnag. PTI

Representational image. PTI

However, Director General of Police SP Vaid and an army spokesman had confirmed on Friday that three militants were killed in the gunfight that took place in Thamuna village.

Security forces had surrounded the village following intelligence inputs about the presence of a group of militants, and as the cordon was tightened, the hiding militants opened fired, sparking the gunfight.

As a precautionary measure, authorities suspended mobile Internet services in Pulwama to check spread of rumours.

Meanwhile, Faizan Ahmad Khan, 15, was killed and eight other civilian protesters were injured during clashes that ensued between stone pelters and the security forces near the gunfight site on Friday.


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 11:21 AM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores