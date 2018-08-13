You are here:
Security forces arrest two Maoists from Kulhi jungle in Jharkhand's Garwah district following search operation

India Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 11:12:08 IST

Garwah: Security forces arrested two Maoists from Kulhi jungle in Jharkhand's Garwah district, police said on Monday. On a tip-off that a group of Maoists were present at Kulhi jungle, the security forces launched a search operation on Friday night, they said.

In course of the search operation, the security personnel detected two persons trying to escape under the cover of the forest and arrested them following a chase on the early hours of Saturday, they said.

The two arrested persons confessed during interrogation that they were members of Maoist squad, the police added.


