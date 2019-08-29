Security beefed up in Mundra, Kandla ports after intel warns of Pakistan-trained terrorists entering Gulf of Kutch

The entire district of Kutch has been put on a high alert after intelligence inputs warned about possible infiltration of Pakistan-trained terrorists through the sea route to create "communal disturbance or terrorist attack" in Gujarat.

According to reports, security has been beefed up at Kandla and Mundra ports and other key installations in the Kutch district.

"The state government and Director General of Police have issued a high alert in Kutch after information about a potential terrorist attack in the region. Security has been increased in the district especially in West and East Kutch," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) DS Vaghela told ANI.

Vaghela said that officers have been stationed for round-the-clock monitoring of all the ports and landing points in the region.

"We are also carrying out joint sea patrolling along with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Customs and Marine Police. We are also checking all the ships and boats near the port," Vaghela said.

Citing intelligence inputs, a News18 report said that Pakistani commandos may infiltrate through the sea route using "small boats".

"BSF and Indian Coast Guard along with other security agencies have been put on high alert. Enhanced vigil and patrolling in the area is underway," the report added, citing sources.

The Adani Ports and Logistics, which runs the Mundra port, has sounded an alert about Pakistan-trained commandoes entering Gulf of Kutch through Harami Naala Creek, the New Indian Express said. "Ships in Mundra/Kandla ports in Gujarat have been asked to take security measures and remain vigilant," the company said in the alert.

The Mundra port is one of the largest in the country and last year topped the rankings by volumes, while the state-run Kandla port is a large bulk handling facility. Both the ports are located in the Gulf of Kutch in the Arabian Sea, in close vicinity of Pakistan.

Kutch is also home to many critical installations, including the world's largest oil refinery at Jamnagar run by Reliance Industries and also a similar facility operated by Russian giant Rosneft at Vadinar.

According to News18, besides, Kutch, Goa has also been put on alert.

The alert was sounded in Kutch, just days after Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh said that an "underwater wing" of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is training people to carry out attacks.

"We have received intelligence (input) that an underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed is training people to carry out attacks from water and that is one change. But we are fully prepared and will thwart any such attempt," he had said.

With inputs from agencies