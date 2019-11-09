Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of today's verdict: Caught unaware pilgrims leave temple town in haste; residents stock ration, cash

A mild panic was seen among pilgrims in Ayodhya around midnight when they got to know that the decision on Ayodhya is coming on Saturday.

The pilgrims who had come to the temple town to bathe in river Saryu on the auspicious bathing dates starting on Monday started packing their bags and were seen leaving the temple town in a hurry.

Ghanshyam Das Chaurasia, a retired teacher who has come from Kushinagar district along with nine family members also walked four kilometres to catch the bus as soon as possible around the midnight.

On being asked why he was leaving he said, "I was asleep and my son called from Kushinagar and told me that the Ayodhya verdict was coming out tomorrow (Saturday). Then I took the decision of leaving the town as we all know that riots broke out in 1992 and I do not want to risk my life staying here."

"Although the district administration has made good arrangements for security it is not wise in staying here during such a crucial time. I am of the view that people should accept whatever decision the court passes but how will I know what is going on in others' mind? It is better to be at home and be safe with the family," said Chaurasia.

Chaurasia's wife standing at the Faizabad-Lucknow bypass temporary bus station said that even the Dharamshala manager asked everyone to leave in view of the verdict.

Vishnu kumar, who owns the eatery Shree Bhojanalay in Ayodhya, said when people came to know about the upcoming verdict they all started stocking up ration and cash.

"I have also bought one sack of potatoes in advance by paying Rs 300 extra. The prices of vegetables have gone up by Rs 5 per kilogram and customers are running out from here," he said.

However, the markets in Ayodhya were open till post midnight but forces started asking shop owners to close them and go home post 1 am.

ADG, Uttar Pradesh Police, Ashutosh Pandey said that the police was not caught off guard.

"We got the information about the decision coming tomorrow (Saturday) and we were all prepared in advance for it. No new orders have been passed and security is as it is. There will be a bit restrictions tomorrow and nothing much. Everything will be very peaceful," the officer said.

Barricades were put in post midnight near the Hanumangarhi temple area which is situated very close to the disputed site and restrictions on the vehicular movements came into force.

Meanwhile post 2 am every corner of the temple town was heavily barricaded and security forces were beefed up.