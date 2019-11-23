Security beefed up at offices of political parties, residences of leaders amid dramatic political developments in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In the wake of dramatic political developments in the state, security has been beefed up at offices of political parties and leaders' residences to prevent untoward incidents, an official said on Saturday.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his deputy at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. There is heavy police deployment outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence Silver Oak, the official said, adding that the police have placed barricades to restrict movement of vehicles in the area.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation in the city after the latest political development, and have increased security at sensitive locations," a spokesperson of the Mumbai police said. All appropriate measures are being taken to ensure that citizen are not inconvenienced, he added.

Following the political situation, security details of political leaders are also being analysed and will be increased accordingly, another police official said. Security has been beefed up at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree, BJP state headquarters in Nariman Point, Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan and chief minister's official residence Varsha.

