Section 377 verdict LATEST updates: Four of five judges — CJI Dipak Misra, Justices RF Nariman, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra — have authored separate judgments while Justice Khanwilakar has chosen to concur with one of the judges.
The Supreme Court had attached importance to the consent of individuals on matters of sexual intercourse and sexuality. In a previous hearing, the constitutional bench had indicated that the court will uphold the concept of consent of individuals in its decision.
"We are solely on consensual acts between man-man, man-woman. Consent is the fulcrum here. You cannot impose your sexual orientation on others without their consent," the top court had said.
The Supreme Court will pronounce its much-awaited verdict on a clutch of petitions seeking decriminalisation of a 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual gay sex.
A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved its verdict on 17 July after hearing various stakeholders for four days, including gay rights activists.
Besides the CJI, the bench also comprised Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.
The apex court had asserted that courts cannot wait for a "majoritarian government" to decide on enacting, amending or striking down a law if it violates fundamental rights.
It had made clear that it may not strike down the law completely and deal with it to the extent it relates to consensual acts between two adults.
"If Section 377 of the IPC goes away entirely, there will be anarchy. We are solely on consensual acts between man-man, man-woman. Consent is the fulcrum here. You cannot impose your sexual orientation on others without their consent," the top court had said while allaying apprehensions of those opposed to the decriminalisation of the penal provision.
"We would not wait for the majoritarian government to enact, amend or not to enact any law to deal with violations of fundamental rights," the bench had said while reserving its verdict.
Section 377 refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine.
The Centre, which had initially sought adjournment for filing its response to the petitions, had later left to the wisdom of the court the issue of legality of the penal provision on the aspects of criminalising consensual unnatural sex between two consenting adults.
It had said that the other aspects of the penal provision dealing with minors and animals should be allowed to remain in the statute book.
The apex court heard the writ petitions filed by dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath and Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur and 20 former and current students of the IITs. They have sought decriminalisation of consensual sex between two consenting adults of the same sex by declaring section 377 of IPC as illegal and unconstitutional.
The issue was first raised by NGO Naaz Foundation, which had in 2001 approached the Delhi High Court which had in 2009 decriminalised sex between consenting adults of the same gender by holding the penal provision as "illegal".
This high court judgement was overturned in 2013 by the apex court which also dismissed the review plea against which the curative petitions were filed which are pending.
The top court had commenced hearing on the fresh writ petitions challenging re-criminalisation of consensual gay sex between two adults, rejecting the Centre's plea seeking postponement of the proceedings by four weeks.
At the outset of the hearing, the five-judge bench on 10 July had made it clear that it was not going into the curative petitions and would adjudicate on the fresh writ petitions in the matter.
The writ petitions were opposed by Apostolic Alliance of Churches and Utkal Christian Association and some other NGOs and individuals including Suresh Kumar Kaushal.
Kaushal had also challenged the 2009 verdict of the high court in the apex court which had restored Section 377 of IPC.
Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 07:56 AM
Highlights
Constitution Bench had snubbed respondents opposing decriminalisation of gay sex
An earlier hearing saw the Constitution bench disagreeing with some of the respondents telling it that decriminalizing the same sex relationship amongst the LGBT community would have a cascading effect on other statutes including the personnel laws and the spread of dreaded diseases like HIV and AIDS.
Unimpressed by the submission, Justice Nariman had said that there would be "no cascading effect" as all such references in other statutes will get deleted.
Justice Chandrachud rejecting the contention had said that the cause of the sexually transmitted diseases was not sexual intercourse but unprotected sex.
Readers' discretion is advised as final verdict may take time to come out
Four of five judges — CJI Dipak Misra, Justices RF Nariman, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra — have authored separate judgments while Justice Khanwilakar has chosen to concur with one of the judges. This means that in case the judges disagree, it may take us some time to pronounce the majority opinion of the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, we would continue collating updates on reactions from the members of the trans and queer community, opinions from constitutional experts, and sections of individual judges' judgments.
Can't wait for majoritarian govt to form legislation, will strike down laws that suppress Fundamental rights: SC
The Supreme Court had said that it will not wait for a 'majoritarian government to strike down a law that clearly challenges the Fundamental Rights of citizens.
"It is our duty to strike a law the moment we find a law in conflict with fundamental rights. We don't leave it to the majoritarian government, which may or may or act" given the exigencies of its vote bank politics, the constitution bench had said. "The moment we are convinced that a law is violative of the fundamental rights we will strike it down and not relegate it to a legislature," the court had said.
Supreme Court likely to pronounce judgment at 10.30 am
Who are the judges who penned down much-awaited judgment?
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was hearing the matter and had reserved its verdict on 17 July after hearing various stakeholders for four days, including gay rights activists. The bench also comprised Justices R F Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. Of the five judges, only Justice Khanwilkar hasn't authored a judgment, while all the other judges have penned down different judgments.
SC unlikely to completely strike down controversial law, may provide relief to consensual gay partners
'Consent' likely to be fulcrum of SC ruling on Section 377
The Supreme Court had attached importance to the consent of individuals on matters of sexual intercourse and sexuality. In a previous hearing, the constitutional bench had indicated that the court will uphold the concept of consent of individuals in its decision.
07:56 (IST)
Constitution Bench had snubbed respondents opposing decriminalisation of gay sex
An earlier hearing saw the Constitution bench disagreeing with some of the respondents telling it that decriminalizing the same sex relationship amongst the LGBT community would have a cascading effect on other statutes including the personnel laws and the spread of dreaded diseases like HIV and AIDS.
Unimpressed by the submission, Justice Nariman had said that there would be "no cascading effect" as all such references in other statutes will get deleted.
Justice Chandrachud rejecting the contention had said that the cause of the sexually transmitted diseases was not sexual intercourse but unprotected sex.
07:42 (IST)
LGBTQ community members, prominent rights' activists congregate in Delhi ahead of Section 377 judgment
07:39 (IST)
Members of LGBTQ community tweet about defying Section 377 for the last time
07:33 (IST)
Readers' discretion is advised as final verdict may take time to come out
Four of five judges — CJI Dipak Misra, Justices RF Nariman, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra — have authored separate judgments while Justice Khanwilakar has chosen to concur with one of the judges. This means that in case the judges disagree, it may take us some time to pronounce the majority opinion of the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, we would continue collating updates on reactions from the members of the trans and queer community, opinions from constitutional experts, and sections of individual judges' judgments.
07:26 (IST)
'Democratic society influences judiciary in a good way'
07:21 (IST)
Can't wait for majoritarian govt to form legislation, will strike down laws that suppress Fundamental rights: SC
The Supreme Court had said that it will not wait for a 'majoritarian government to strike down a law that clearly challenges the Fundamental Rights of citizens.
"It is our duty to strike a law the moment we find a law in conflict with fundamental rights. We don't leave it to the majoritarian government, which may or may or act" given the exigencies of its vote bank politics, the constitution bench had said. "The moment we are convinced that a law is violative of the fundamental rights we will strike it down and not relegate it to a legislature," the court had said.
07:17 (IST)
Supreme Court likely to pronounce judgment at 10.30 am
07:10 (IST)
Who are the judges who penned down much-awaited judgment?
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was hearing the matter and had reserved its verdict on 17 July after hearing various stakeholders for four days, including gay rights activists. The bench also comprised Justices R F Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. Of the five judges, only Justice Khanwilkar hasn't authored a judgment, while all the other judges have penned down different judgments.
07:02 (IST)
SC unlikely to completely strike down controversial law, may provide relief to consensual gay partners
06:57 (IST)
'Consent' likely to be fulcrum of SC ruling on Section 377
The Supreme Court had attached importance to the consent of individuals on matters of sexual intercourse and sexuality. In a previous hearing, the constitutional bench had indicated that the court will uphold the concept of consent of individuals in its decision.
06:45 (IST)
Supreme Court to rule on constitutionality of Section 377 today
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its much-awaited verdict on a clutch of petitions seeking decriminalisation of a 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual gay sex.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved its verdict on 17 July after hearing various stakeholders for four days, including gay rights activists.